Ollie Horgan – We didn’t have the legs for extra time

Finn Harps sole focus will now be the Premier Division after they lost 3-1 after extra time on Tuesday night to Dundalk in the quarter final of the FAI Cup

Sean Boyd put Harps ahead after just 6-minutes, but Sean Murray levelled six-minutes before half-time.

Neither side could find the net again in the second half so extra-time was needed.

A Patrick Hoban penalty in the first period had the hosts noses in front seven minutes in while Michael Duffy added a third with a cracking free kick shortly after.

Dundalk join Bohemians, St Pats and Waterford in the semi final draw on Friday.

Harps play Bohs in Dublin int he league on Friday and Harps boss Ollie Horgan says it will be tough to get a result there off the back of a busy schedule.