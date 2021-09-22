INTO boss shocked at contact tracing decision

The General Secretary of the INTO says he's flabbergasted at the decision to stop contact tracing in primary schools from Monday.

It also applies to childcare facilities.

It means testing of asymptomatic close contacts will not take place and children aged 12 and under will not have to restrict their movements, unless advised by Public Health.

However, any child aged 12yrs or under who displays Covid symptoms should quickly self-isolate and not attend school, until 48 hours after they're symptom free.

The INTO's John Boyle says no decision should be made until mid October, when there is more data available and any change delayed until November 1st.......