Government must end the scandal that has scarred a community – MacLochlainn

The Dail has heard that the human toll of the Mica ordeal has been heartbreaking and has driven people to emotional breakdown and financial ruin.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLocahlainn rowed in behind criticism of the Tanaiste's comments that taxpayers will be the ones effectively paying for a 100% redress scheme.

Responding, Public Expenditure Minister McGrath McGrath said he expects the existing 90/10 scheme to be "significantly enhanced".

Deputy MacLochlainn said the minister and the government must act to bring an end to what he called a scandal that has scarred the community...........