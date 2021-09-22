Donegal TD tells Dail Government has learned nothing from penalty points for fishermen

A Donegal TD has told the Dail the government learned nothing from the debacle over penalty points for fishermen.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, Sinn Fein's Spokesperson on the Marine was speaking during a Second Stage debate Sea Fisheries Bill 2021.

The previous Dail accepted a motion from then Donegal Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher and annulled a previous Statutory Instrument after elements of the points system were rejected by the Supreme Court.

The current government claims those issues have been addressed in a new statutory instrument brought in this year by Minister Charlie McConalogue.

However, Deputy MacLochlainn says the system continues to be unfair and unjust: