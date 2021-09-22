Derry City condemn abuse of striker Junior

Derry City have condemned the racist abuse sustained by their striker Junior earlier this week.

The 27-year old scored Derry’s second goal in Monday’s 3-3 draw with Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

However, Derry say the online abuse did not come from Bohs fans.

In a statement released earlier they said:

"Derry City Football Club unreservedly condemns the online abuse directed at our player, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe this week.

This type of behaviour has no place in our sport and supporters, staff, management and players stand wholeheartedly with Junior.

We would also like to completely dismiss any suggestion that these comments had anything to do with supporters of Bohemians FC. Our two clubs have a fantastic relationship and this abuse will not be allowed to taint what was a superb game of football."