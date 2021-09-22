Day 2 – Primary Schools Cross Country

Almost 300 children took part on day two of the Primary Schools Cross-Country Championships at Finn Valley AC on Wednesday.

The drizzles of rain that popped from the Stranorlar sky certainly didn’t dampen the excitement of the participants.

Upwards of 20 schools took part on day two meaning that around 600 children from 35 schools took part over the two days of action as schools cross-county action made its long awaited return to Finn Valley AC for the first time in two years.

Photo's by Dermot McGranaghan Finn Valley

Lee McGranaghan was a determined winner of the Under-11 boys race, the Castlefin man, whose family are steeped in the history of the Finn Valley club, edging Davin McGlynn and Peter Gallagher in a race for the line.

Lee’s sister, Megan, was third in the Under-9 girls race.

Finn Nolan of Gaelscoil Adhamháin impressed to win the under-13 boys race, with Niall McBrearty of St Mary’s, Stranorlar showing commendable spirit to power on and ignore a lost show midway through the race to secure a fourth-placed finish.

Dooish NS sisters Caoimhe McElhinney and Aoibhinn McElhinney also left with fine medals, Caoimhe winning the Under-11 girls race and Aoibhinn pipped only by Holly McNulty’s good finish in the Under-13 girls race.

Finn Valley AC Chairperson and former Irish Olympic Team Manager Patsy McGonagle said: “It was great to see all the children back out in active competition again after so long of an absence.

“Credit must go to the schools and the teachers who have engaged so positively with the return of schools cross-country competitions.

“The success of the schools competitions has always been down to the schools and the teachers for their active, positive engagement over the years.”

The schools cross-country programme is being led out this year by Dermot McGranaghan.

The action continues on Thursday with the Secondary Schools Cross-Country Championships.

Team winners: Under-9 girls overall - Gaelscoil Adhamháin, medium - St Patrick’s, Drumkeen, small - SN Taobhóige; Under-9 boys overall - Gaelscoil Adhamháin, medium - St Patrick’s, Drumkeen, small - SN An Choimin; Under-11 boys overall - Dooish NS, medium - Scoil Naomh Bríd, Muff, small - SN An Choimin; Under-11 boys overall - Gaelscoil Adhamháin, medium - Scoil Naomh Bríd, Muff, small - SN Taobhóige; Under-13 girls overall - Dooish NS, medium - Scoil Naomh Bríd, Muff, small - SN An Choimin; Under-13 boys overall - Gaelscoil Adhamháin, medium - Scoil Naomh Bríd, Muff, small - SN An Choimin.

Under-9 Girls

1. Caoimhe Coyle St Patrick’s, Drumkeen

2 Clara Lafferty Welchtown NS

3 Megan McGranaghan St Mary’s, Stranorlar

4 Sarah Moy SN Taobhóige

5 Annie Duffy Dooish NS

6 Emily McBride Dooish NS

7 Eve McElwaine Gaelscoil Adhamháin

8 Kayla Moy SN Taobhóige

9 Shannon Morrow SN Taobhóige

10 Aisling McTeague Gaelscoil Adhamháin

Under-9 Boys

1 Ciaran Cunningham Gaelscoil Adhamháin

2 Dara Coyle St Patrick’s, Drumkeen

3 Daithi Daly St Patrick’s, Murlog

4 Riley McNamee SN An Choimin

5 David Devenney Moyle NS

6 Noah McGlynn Gaelscoil Adhamháin

7 Aiden McFadden Gaelscoil Adhamháin

8 Alex Martin Dooish NS

9 Connla Gilligan SN An Choimin

10 Boyd McNamee SN An Choimin

Under-11 Girls

1 Caoimhe McElhinney Dooish NS

2 Lucy Sweeney Gaelscoil Adhamháin

3 Jessica Lafferty Welchtown NS

4 Abbey Lyons Dooish NS

5 Maya Lafferty Welchtown NS

6 Kate McMenamin St Mary’s, Stranorlar

7 Katie Gallagher SN An Choimin

8 Rachel O’Keefe Gaelscoil Adhamháin

9 Saorla Gilligan SN An Choimin

10 Neasa Foy SN An Choimin

Under-11 Boys

1 Lee McGranaghan St Mary’s, Stranorlar

2 Davin McGlynn Gaelscoil Adhamháin

3 Peter Gallagher SN An Choimin

4 Davin Sheridan Gaelscoil Adhamháin

5 Dara Coyle Gaelscoil Adhamháin

6 Patrick McNulty St Mary’s, Stranorlar

7 Daniel McGlynn Gaelscoil Adhamháin

8 Peter Buchannan Scoil Naomh Bríd, Muff

9 Zach Carroll SN Taobhóige

10 Dara Duffy Gaelscoil Adhamháin

Under-13 Girls

1 Holly McNulty St Mary’s, Stranorlar

2 Aoibhinn McElhinney Dooish NS

3 Grace Lafferty Welchtown NS

4 Freya O’Sullivan Gaelscoil Adhamháin

5 Abbey McGeehan Dooish

6 Sarah Margey Scoil Naomh Bríd, Muff

7 Muireann McDaid Scoil Naomh Bríd, Muff

8 Sophie Cassidy Scoil Naomh Bríd, Muff

9 Sophie McGee Welchtown NS

10 Madison McGlynn SN Taobhóige

Under-13 Boys

1 Finn Nolan Gaelscoil Adhamháin

2 Mark Alexander Dooish NS

3 Joshua O’Donnell St Patrick’s, Drumkeen

4 Niall McBrearty St Mary’s, Stranorlar

5 Owen Lynch Scoil Naomh Bríd, Muff

6 Caolan Gillespie St Mary’s, Stranorlar

7 Dan Duffy Dooish NS

8 Michael McCrudden Scoil Naomh Bríd, Muff

9 Stephen Morrow Moyle NS

10 Eoghan Duffy Gaelscoil Adhamháin