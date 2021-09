The number of Covid-19 cases linked to schools more than doubled in the last week.

HPSC data shows 90 outbreaks in the week to last Saturday resulting in 412 new infections.

That's up from 40 outbreaks and 191 linked cases the previous week.

There was one new outbreak in a university last week leading to seven cases.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris is confident the safety measures currently in place are sufficient.............