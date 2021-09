On this week's Business Matters, Ciaran O'Donnell speaks to Letterkenny barber, Gerry McKeever. Gerry has been self-employed since 1985 and has just published his first book, Benocracy - Democracy's Last Chance.

Ciaran also talks to Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce CEO, Toni Forrester, about an annual awards ceremony with a difference this year.

Listen back here: