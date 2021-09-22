Bundoran objection to be heard this evening

Bundoran's objection to Ardara's round one Donegal Senior Championship win will be heard this evening by the Donegal CCC.

Ardara won a tight game at Pearse Memorial Park but Bundoran objected to the outcome because they felt the hosts had used six substitutes during the course of the game, one more than the allowed five.

The case has similarities to what took place in the 2020 final just weeks previous at MacCumhaill Park where the CCC found Dr Maguire winners Naomh Conaill, had breached the substitution rules.

Both sides will have games this weekend in round two of the championship with Ardara going to Milford and Bundoran hosting Killybegs.