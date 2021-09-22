Asymptomatic contact tracing to end in primary schools from Monday

Contact tracing is being stopped in primary schools and childcare facilities from Monday.

It means the testing of asymptomatic close contacts in those settings will be discontinued, but the measures do not include special education facilities.

Children who are under 13 and deemed close contacts in childcare settings will not have to restrict their movements unless advised to do so by Public Health.

Public health advice remains that any child aged 13 or under who displays symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should rapidly self-isolate and not attend school however.