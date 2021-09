40% of people tested for Covid-19 last week were under the age of 18.

The HSE carried out nearly 177,000 tests, and about 70,000 were on children.

1,423 new cases of the virus were confirmed here yesterday, while the five-day moving average is 1,330.

National lead for testing and tracing, Niamh O'Beirne, says last week was a very busy week for Covid swabbing: