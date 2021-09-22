22 Covid 19 patients at LUH

There were 22 Covid 19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, three up on yesterday';s figure. Two of them were being treated in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit, one fewer than yesterday.

In the two weeks to midnight on Monday, there were 1,280 new cases of Covid 19 in Donegal, an incidence rate of 804 cases per 100,000 people. That compares to a national rate of 390.

1,060 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the North.

There have been an additional 4 covid related deaths.

397 patients are being treated for the disease in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 34 in ICU.