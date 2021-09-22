1,432 new Covid cases in ROI, 1,060 in NI

1,432 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed this evening in the Republic.

NPHET says in total, 5,209 deaths related to COVID-19 have been notified in Ireland, 30 of them since last Wednesday.

As of 8am today, 272 COVID-19 patients were in hospital nationally, 63 of them in ICU.

There were 22 Covid 19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, three up on yesterday';s figure. Two of them were being treated in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit, one fewer than yesterday.

In the two weeks to midnight on Monday, there were 1,280 new cases of Covid 19 in Donegal, an incidence rate of 804 cases per 100,000 people. That compares to a national rate of 390.

1,060 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the North.

There have been an additional 4 covid related deaths.