Savage ask to win at Dundalk – Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps focus will stay with the FAI Cup this evening as they play their quarter final replay against Dundalk at Oriel Park.

The hosts are set to be without a number of players due to a Covid-19 outbreak within their squad.

Reports on Monday were suggesting that up to four players had tested positive and with several players already missing because of injury, Dundalk are facing a selection crisis for this game.

Patrick McEleney, David McMillan, Brian Gartland, Wilfried Zahibo and Cameron Yates remain on the injury list for Dundalk.

Harps meanwhile will be without the suspended Jordan Mustoe and goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley while Shane McEleney, Will Seymore and Tunde Owolabi are doubts.

Kick off at Oriel Park is at 7.45 and Ryan Ferry will have regular updates on air tonight.

Speaking ahead of the game, Ollie Horgan told FinnHarps.ie: “It’s a savage ask now to go to Dundalk and get a result. The games are piling up and we’re down a lot of bodies at present. That said it’s great to still be in the competition and the lads showed a lot of character on Friday to force the replay. We’ll take a cut off it and see where we get tomorrow night.”