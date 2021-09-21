Minister Ryan urged to intervene in delay to rollout of fibre broadband in Donegal

Minister Eamon Ryan is being urged to intervene in the ongoing delays in the rollout of fibre broadband in Donegal.

National Broadband Ireland confirmed at a meeting with Donegal County Councillors and TDs that some homes in the county will not be connected to high speed broadband until at least 2026.

It's projected that just 21% of the remaining 32,000 properties in Donegal without access to fibre broadband will be connected by March 2023.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn is calling for an urgent meeting with Minister Ryan: