Gardai warn students of dangers of drugs ahead of new college term

Gardai are appealing to students starting college this week to avoid the dangers of taking drugs.

The force is highlighting the "anxiety, addiction and psychosis" taking sleeping pills or unprescribed "study drugs" can lead to.

It's warning that using the likes of cannabis, cocaine, ketamine and MDMA can lead to a criminal record, risk of addiction and loss of career opportunities.

The "Rise Above the Influence" campaign encourages students to find positive influences on campus and make responsible decisions.