Gardai have reissued an appeal for information in relation to a fatal crash at Quigley's Point, Muff last week.

A man in his 80s, the sole occupant of his vehicle died following the two car collision at around 5:30pm on Thursday evening last at Greenbank.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle, two men in their 30s were treated at the scene for their injuries.

Sergeant Charlene Anderson is asking anyone with information to contact Gardai in Buncrana: