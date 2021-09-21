€250,000 sanctioned for WiSAR research lab at LYIT

€250,000 in funding has been announced for the WiSAR research lab at Letterkenny Institute of Technology.

The announcement made by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will see a significant investment for the LYIT Department of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering research facility.

The funding will enable the lab acquire a state of the art, 90GHz Anechoic Chamber; a shielded room which will facilitate experiments and testing of antennas, electromagnetic compatibility, mmWave circuits and other activities requiring radio frequency isolation.