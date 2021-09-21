Donegal woman in Kabul says they are adjusting to new reality

A Donegal woman in Afghanistan says people are adjusting to a new reality there.

The Taliban took control of the country last month and are now implementing their own regime.

Under that, girls have been banned from secondary schools with high schools ordered to open only for boys.

Mary Ellen McGroarty from Mountcharles is a representative and Country Director at World Food Programme in Afghanistan and is currently based in Kabul.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show today, she says the humanitarian situation in the country is dramatically deteriorating: