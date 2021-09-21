Day 1 – Schools Cross Country

Schools Cross-Country action returned for the first time in two years at Finn Valley AC on Tuesday morning.

Just north of 300 children participated in an exciting morning’s action with 15 schools represented.

Photo's by Dermot McGranaghan.

There were some impressive winners on the day, including Aileen Logue of Annagry National School, who coasted to a fine triumph in the under-11 girls race.

It was a day of delighted for west Donegal schools with Eavan Ward of Belcruit winning the under-11 boys race, Faela Houston of Acres NS taking victory in the under-13 girls race and Annagry’s Odhrán Rodgers claiming the gold in the under-13 boys race.

The last of the schools cross country events at Finn Valley AC was in 2019 with 2020’s versions falling due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The big winners were the children who participated in schools sports for the first time in 18 months.

“It’s great for them,” said Mr Liam Breen of St Mary’s NS in Castlefin.

“Fitness levels would have fallen in the two years so it’s brilliant to have the children active again. It’s great to get them out and about. They’re all delighted to get out again.

“It’s the first outing for any kind of a sporting event in two years so they’re all excited big time.”

The sentiments were echoed by Ms Caoimhe Doherty of St Patrick’s NS, Lurgybrack.

“We’re very happy with how it’s set up and it’s great for the children,” she said.

“It’s great to have them back in. We brought 23 children and had them spaced out on the bus, but they’re just delighted to be back in.

“They were very excited and we’re delighted as a school to try it. They’ve missed out on so much for the last two years.”

To ensure compliance with public health measure, the 2021 Primary Schools Cross-Country event is being held over two days.

Day two takes place on Wednesday with the secondary schools version being staged on Thursday.

Finn Valley AC Primary Schools Cross-Country - Day 1 Results

Team winners: Under-9 girls overall - St Mary’s Castlefin, medium - Scoil Cholmcille, Fintown, small - Glencovitt; Under-9 boys overall - Scoil Bhríde, Convoy; medium - Scoil Cholmcille, Fintown, small - Glencovitt; Under-11 girls overall - Dromore, medium - Scoil Bhríde, Convoy, small - Glencovitt; Under-11 boys overall - Lurgybrack, medium - St Francis, Barnesmore, small - Glencovitt; Under-13 girls overall - Sessiaghoneill, medium - Dromore, small - Glencovitt; Under-13 boys overall - Sessiaghoneill, medium - Scoil Bhríde, Convoy, small - Glencovitt.

Under-9 Girls

1 Rhia Toner Scoil Bhríde, Convoy

2 Aine Logue Annagry NS

3 Cora Lee St Mary’s, Castlefin

4 Alannah McNulty St Francis, Barnesmore

5 Evie Gillespie St Mary’s, Castlefin

6 Hannah Maye Sessiaghoneill NS

7 Rosie Breslin Acres NS

8 Ciara McCroary St Eunan’s, Raphoe

9 Robin Duffy Scoil Mhuire, Belcruit

10 Abbie Penrose Lurgybrack NS

Under-9 Boys

1 Shay Irwin Dromore NS

2 Oisin Carr St Francis, Barnesmore

3 Shay McHugh Scoil Bhríde, Convoy

4 Adam Breen Scoil Bhríde, Convoy

5 Michael Curran Scoil Bhríde, Convoy

6 Charlie Rodgers Scoil Eoin Baiste, Carrigart

7 Odgran Gallagher Dromore NS

8 Faoilin Caldwell Scoil Eoin Baiste, Carrigart

9 Rossa Gillespie-Harran Dromore NS

10 Dara McGinty Glencovitt NS

Under-11 Girls

1 Aileen Logue Annagry NS

2 Kayla Toner Scoil Bhríde, Convoy

3 Aoibheann Gallagher Dromore NS

4 Dearbhla McNulty Sessiaghoneill NS

5 Caoimhe McGonagle Scoil Chroine, Dungloe

6 Eva McEdchar Sessiaghoneill NS

7 Eimear Byrne Dromore NS

8 Shaun McGovern Scoil Mhuire, Belcruit

9 Skylar Murtagh St Eunan’s, Raphoe

10 Maria McGhee Scoil Chroine, Dungloe

Under-11 Boys

1 Eavan Ward Scoil Mhuire, Belcruit

2 Eoghan Callaghan Lurgybrack NS

3 Harry McGlinchey St Mary’s, Castlefin

4 Dara McGurk Lurgybrack NS

5 Kyle Crawford Lurgybrack NS

6 Aidan Herrity Lurgybrack NS

7 Eanna Byrne Sessiaghoneill NS

8 John Brennan Scoil Chroine, Dungloe

9 Louis Quinn St Eunan’s, Raphoe

10 Eli Duffy Scoil Mhuire, Belcruit

Under-13 Girls

1 Faela Houston Acres NS

2 Aoife McGonagle Scoil Chroine, Dungloe

3 Niamh McGlinchey St Mary’s, Castlefin

4 Nia Byrne Sessiaghoneill NS

5 Amy McElchar Sessiaghoneill NS

6 Emma McNulty St Francis, Barnesmore

7 Adrianna McGlinchey St Mary’s, Castlefin

8 Fiona Slevin Glencovitt NS

9 Chloe Byrne Dromore NS

10 Andrea Reid Sessiaghoneill NS

Under-13 Boys

1 Odhrán Rodgers Annagry NS

2 Shane McNulty Sessiaghoneill NS

3 Jack Byrne Sessiaghoneill NS

4 Matthew Dowds Sessiaghoneill NS

5 James Doherty St Mary’s, Castlefin

6 Evan Duffy Lurgybrack NS

7 Shane Boyle Scoil Cholmcille Naofa, Fintown

8 Ben Farrell St Eunan’s, Raphoe

9 Odhran Kee St Eunan’s, Raphoe

10 Max McKeeve Lurgybrack NS