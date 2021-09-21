Breast Check receive ‘unprecedented’ number of cancellations in Donegal Town

Concerns have been raised over a high level of women failing to turn up for Breast Check appointments in Donegal Town.

Breast Check say they have received an unprecedented number of cancellations for screening at the Donegal Town mobile unit due to many women saying they would prefer to avail of the service in Letterkenny.

Donegal Action for Cancer Care say the rate of non-attendance means the extra resources made available to address the huge backlog of appointments is not being utilised.

Chair of DACC Betty Holmes is appealing to women to attend their appointments: