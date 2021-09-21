Agriculture Minister to meet Donegal farmers this week

The Agriculture Minister is to meet with farmers in Donegal this Friday as part of his Common Agriculture Policy Consultation Tour.

Minister Charlie McConalogue plans to visit every county in Ireland to hear directly from farmers as part of the CAP consultation process over the coming weeks.

He says he wants to put farm families at the centre of the new CAP and says while time is tight, there is still time for farmers to have their voices heard.

Minister McConalogue will speak on Friday at Raphoe Mart at 12pm and Carndonagh Mart at 7pm.