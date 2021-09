Nearly 100,000 children aged between 12 and 15 haven't been registered for a Covid-19 vaccine.

64% of this age-group have signed up - compared to 78% of 16 and 17 year olds.

The HSE says 86 per cent of 18 to 29 year olds have registered.

Darragh O'Loughlin, from the Irish Pharmacy Union, says demand isn't as strong in the lower age bracket: