The number of people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is at its lowest level to date.

Nationally, 110,770 people are receiving the payment this week, which is down from just over 600,000 at the peak of the pandemic.

In Donegal, 3,295 people are receiving the payment this week, down 4% on last week. A further 6,341 people in the county are receiving Enhanced Illness Benefit.

The payment is currently being phased out as the country reopens.