1,423 new Covid cases in ROI, 1,145 in NI

1,423 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the Republic today.

As of 8am this morning, 286 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 63 were in ICU. 19

patients were being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital, three of them in ICU.

In the two weeks to midnight on Sunday, there were 1,282 cases in Donegal, an incidence rate of 806 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national rate of 244.5.

North of the border,1,145 new coronavirus cases are being reported by the Department of Health.

There have been four additional Covid related deaths.