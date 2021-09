St Michael's opened their 2021 senior championship account with a two point win over MacCumhaills in Ballybfoey on Sunday evening.

Having conceded two goals in the opening twelve minutes, the Dunfanaghy side had to come from behind to take the win.

92 All Ireland winner Colm McFadden played a big part of that comeback scoring 1-6.

Manager Daniel McLaughlin told Tom Comack, they were glad to get out of the Twin Towns with a victory...