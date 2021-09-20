Tyrone gold mine application to be subject of Public Inquiry

The North's Infrastructure Minister is to formally request that the Planning Appeals Commission hold a Public Inquiry into the Dalradian Gold Mine project in County Tyrone.

The proposal has been the subject of a sustained campaign of opposition by local people.

In June 2020, Minster Nicola Mallon announced that the gold mine project at Greencastle would be the subject of an independent Public Inquiry.

In a statement this morning, she says she is satisfied that sufficient detail, responses and representations have been provided to allow for robust scrutiny of the application in a public forum.

With that in mind, Minister Mallon says her department will now formally request that the Planning Appeals Commission hold a Public Inquiry.

Among the issues to be considered will be the gold mine minerals planning application and the two associated powerline applications. It will also consider the proposed abandonment of the Crockanboy Road, known locally as the ‘Green Road’.

Once the inquiry is completed, Minister Mallon says she will carefully consider the findings of the Inquiry before reaching a decision.