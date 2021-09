Three tonnes of marine litter has been collected in Donegal over the weekend.

25 beach clean-ups were organised in the county for Clean Coasts’ annual Big Beach Clean.

A Big Beach Clean event at Bundoran Beach on Friday last saw an additional 75kg of marine litter removed by 9 volunteers.

Sinead McCoy, Coastal Communities Manager says the momentum in Donegal has been continually building over the past number of years: