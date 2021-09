Donegal County Council's Mica Redress Committee has unanimously endorsed the position paper presented by the Donegal representatives on the Defective Blocks Working Group on Friday evening.

The committee was briefed on the paper today by members of the Mica Action Group, at an online meeting that was also attended by Donegal's Oireachtas members.

Committee Chair Cllr Martin McDermott says it's important that everyone is speaking with one voice on this issue...........