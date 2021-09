Former Minister Katherine Zappone's declined an invitation to attend the Oireachtas foreign affairs committee.

She had been asked to appear before the committee to give her account of the failed attempt to appoint her as a UN special envoy.

The chairperson of the foreign affairs committee, Charlie Flanagan confirmed this evening she has turned down the opportunity.

The controversy surrounding the appointment led to a confidence motion in Foreign Affairs Minister being debated in the Dail.