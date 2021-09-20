INLA investigations continuing on both sides of the border

Gardai and the PSNI say they believe the INLA is now a criminal gang, which is heavily involved in drugs, extortion and money laundering. They also believe the group has access to weapons following a number of shows of strength, including some in Derry early this year.

The group announced a ceasefire in 1998 and declared they had decommissioned their weapons in 2010.

However, an article in yesterday's Sunday Independent says the organisation is active in the North West, as evidenced in searches over the summer in Derry and Donegal.

The report's author is Ciaran O'Neill............