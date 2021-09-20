ICTU says precautions are vital as workplaces reopen

Staff going back to workplaces from today should challenge their bosses if public health precautions aren't taken.

That's the message from the Irish Congress of Trade Unions as the next stage of the reopening kicks in this morning.

Updated guidelines set to run unto October 22nd oblige employers to make sure social distancing is being maintained at work -- including team pods, staggered breaktimes, and a ban on handshakes.

ICTU General Secretary Patricia King says everyone has a duty to stay safe.........