Forsa official says hospital staff must be protected

A senior trade union official has called on gardai to be more proactive in protecting staff at Letterkenny University Hospital following an incident last week in which a man was removed from the facility against the advice of staff.

The person behind the removal was seen in a video not wearing a mask, and making several unsubstantiated claims and accusations.

On today's Nine til Noon Show, Richie Carruthers, the Assistant General Secretary of Forsa told Greg Hughes that staff need to be protected..........

 

