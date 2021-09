It's another packed DL Debate podcast with Brendan Devenney. This week Brendan talks All Ireland winning father and son relationships with Peter Canavan and Martin McHugh while Frank Craig of the Donegal News gives the low down on the latest round of games in the Donegal Club Championship.

Listen to the DL Debate presented by Brendan Devenney in association with Sara's Kitchen at Sister Sara's Letterkenny...