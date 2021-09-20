Covid concerns for Dundalk ahead of cup tie with Harps

Dundalk have suffered a major set-back ahead of tomorrow’s FAI Cup quarter-final replay with Finn Harps.

Four players have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, joining another who missed Friday’s game in Ballybofey for virus-related reasons.

Dundalk squandered a 3-1 lead against the ten men of Harps as Sean Boyd scored a brace in the closing seven minutes to force another game.

It's a further blow to Dundalk Manager Vinny Perth who was already dealing with a spat of injuries.

Once a team has 14 players fit and available, the game can go ahead.

With Dundalk lingering in the bottom places, the cup is the only route back to European competition for the Oriel Park side.