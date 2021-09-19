Thousands of workers set to return to offices tomorrow as restrictions ease

The Tanaiste says tomorrow is a 'big day' for thousands of businesses, as the country enters a new phase of easing Covid-19 restrictions.

Thousands of workers are set to return to offices for the first time in 18 months, initially on staggered basis to allow for social distancing.

Rules around group activities will ease, with 100 vaccinated people allowed at the likes of dance and art classes, while rules on outdoor group activities will be lifted.

Ian Talbot from Chambers Ireland says tomorrow's a day a lot of businesses have been waiting for: