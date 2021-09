The Ryder Cup has grown into one of the biggest sporting events in the world and Padraig Harrington takes his European team to Whistling Straits this week to take on an American side packed with the highest ranked players in the world.

Denis Kirwan caught up with the Ryder Cup captain earlier this week to find out his thoughts as he bids to win the trophy for Europe for the 10th time in the past 13 renewals…..