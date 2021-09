Finn Harps played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Dundalk in the FAI Cup on Friday night.

A Sean Boyd brace in the final 10 minutes earned Harps the replay.

Elsewhere in the cup Bohs beat Maynooth University 4-0, St Pat’s won 3-0 at home to Wexford whilst Waterford beat UCD 3-2.

Former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the weekends action…