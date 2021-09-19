1,224 Covid-19 cases in ROI today, 20 Covid patients in LUH

1,224 Covid-19 cases have been reported this afternoon by the Department of Health.

There are now 278 people in hospitals with the virus here, up 17 on yesterday's number. There are now 63 Covid patients in intensive care units, down three.

The latest HSE data also shows that as of yesterday evening, 20 patients with Covid-19 are being treated for the virus in Letterkenny University Hospital, with 4 of those in the hospital's ICU. LUH is still managing an ongoing outbreak of the virus, which has led to visiting restrictions being put in place on wards where Covid-19 is present.