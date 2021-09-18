LYIT to be part of new College vaccination initiative

The Minister for Further and Higher Education has announced that pop-up vaccination centres are to open on college campuses later this month, and that institutions with vaccination centres already on their campuses will also be part of the college vaccination initiative - including LYIT.

Minister Simon Harris says the programme is aimed at getting even more students fully vaccinated.

Latest figures show 78 percent of people aged 16 to 29 are fully vaccinated, with 84 percent having received a first dose - compared to 90 percent of the adult population as a whole.

Minister Harris says the pop up clinics will roll-out nationwide...