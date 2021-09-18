Laura Feely named in Ireland 15 for crunch World Cup qualifier against Italy

Ballybofey native Laura Feely has been named to start for Ireland in their Women's Rugby World Cup qualifier against Italy tomorrow.

head-coach Adam Griggs has made three other changes to the team as Sam Monaghan, Edel McMahon and Eve Higgins have been brought into the side for the must-win encounter in Parma.

Higgins comes into midfield to partner Sene Naoupu with all the other switches being made in the pack.

Monaghan will get her first start in the second-row with Feely starting at loosehead and McMahon in the back-row.