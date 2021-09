Two goals in the final five minutes game Institute a 2-1 win over Ards on Saturday evening.

Ross Arthurs had the visitors ahead on 29 minutes before Jack Millar pulled Stute level on 90 minutes.

Benny McLaughlin then fired in a winner on 95 minutes as the home side claimed all three points.

Elsewhere Dergview beat Queen's Unniversity 3-1 to keep them ahead of Stute in the league table.