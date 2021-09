A union representing 14,000 school staff says the best way to ensure they stay open is to tread carefully when it comes to easing covid restrictions.

NPHET has indicated rules around close contacts could be eased in schools before the end of this month.

However Forsa, which represents special needs assistants, secretaries and caretakers, is calling for caution.

Head of education, Andy Pike, says staff believed the Delta variant could pose additional challenges: