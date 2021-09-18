Council Public Service Centres, County House and Motor Tax Office to reopen Monday

As Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease, Donegal County Council say that their Public Service Centres, as well as the County House in Lifford will reopen to the public with effect from this coming Monday, the 20th of September.

The Council's Motor Tax Office will also be open for services that are currently not available online on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but Donegal County Council are encouraging the public to continue to use their online motor tax portal where possible.

Donegal County Council said in a statement that: "in order to ensure that services are delivered in an environment that is safe for customers and staff, customers are expected to observe public health guidelines, including hand sanitisation, social distancing and to follow the directions of Council staff as the offices reopen to the public".