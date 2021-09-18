Cllr calls on Council to maintain relationships with local residents groups, tidy towns

A Letterkenny Councillor has called on Donegal County Council to ensure that partnerships with residents groups and tidy towns committees in Letterkenny are maintained.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says such groups are an integral part of maintaining cleanliness in and around the town and their work should be supported.

It's claimed that rubbish and grass collected in community clean ups are being let lay for weeks before being picked up.

Councillor McMonagle says ongoing collaboration with the groups needs to be maintained: