Finn Harps came from 3-1 down to earn a 3-3 draw with Dundalk in the FAI Cup at Finn Park on Friday night.

Tunde Owolabi had Harps 1-0 after 25 minutes before goals from Sean Murray and two from Patrick Hoban had Dundalk in the driving seat.

Sean Boyd then netted on 84 minutes to give Harps hope before 10 minutes later Boyd fired in his second to send earn Harps a replay.

Harps assistant manager Paul Hegarty spoke to Diarmaid Doherty after the game.