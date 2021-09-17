Visiting restrictions added at LUH as hospital manages Covid outbreak

The Saolta Hospital Group say that additional visiting restrictions are being put in place at Letterkenny University Hospital, due to an outbreak of Covid-19.

Hospital management say that visitors are only to come to the hospital if absolutely necessary, and that visiting restrictions will be in place on wards where there has been an outbreak of Covid-19.

For those in wards without a Covid outbreak, visiting will be limited to one visitor per inpatient per day, staggered across wards at either 6:30pm, 7:15pm or 8pm.

Hospital appointments however are still going ahead, with people attending being advised to arrive no earlier than 10 minutes before their appointment, to facilitate social distancing.

According to the latest HSE figures, as of 8 o'clock yesterday evening, there are currently 22 patients at LUH who have tested positive for Covid-19, making it the third highest number of admitted Covid patients in the country, just behind Galway University Hospital and Cork University Hospital.

Latest INMO trolleywatch figures also show that LUH was the second-most overcrowded hospital in the country today, with 39 admitted patients awaiting a bed - 5 in the Emergency Department and a further 34 in other wards of the hospital on trolleys.