One of Ireland's largest teachers unions says it is too soon to change the rules for children who are close contacts of a confirmed Covid 19 case.

Yesterday NPHET indicated the current requirement for children to be tested and to restrict their movements may cease at the end of this month.

At present over 10,000 children are absent from schools after being designated close contacts.

John Boyle, General Secretary of the INTO says there's still a risk of in-school transmission: