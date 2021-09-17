The Race 2021 Cancelled

Organisers of The Race 2021 have announced that this years event has been cancelled.

In a statement made on social media, the organisers said: "Following our previous post, we'd like to take the chance to offer a bit more information regarding the cancellation of The Race this year. We were devastated to have to do this, but were left with no choice.

Our insurers, who have provided us with cover for The Race in each of the past five years notified us, at very short notice, that they would not provide us with insurance cover this year.

The insurance had been agreed, as in previous years. Unfortunately, the insurers reneged on this and are no longer willing to insure the event. Their decision has left us high and dry. We have spent the past number of days canvassing other insurance firms in both Ireland and the UK, but without success.

We cannot host an event such as The Race without insurance and so have no alternative but to cancel the event. We will reimburse all fees to competitors.

We cannot overstate how disappointed we are. We had been looking forward to joining a field of close to 100 dedicated and committed athletes who had toiled so hard to prepare for this year's challenge. However, the decision is out of our hands.