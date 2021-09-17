St Columb’s NS, Moville gets green light for construction of new classroom

The green light has been given to proceed to construction of a new classroom at St Columb's NS, Moville.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that construction can begin under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme of a new mainstream classroom and an assisted user toilet.

Minister McConalogue says; "this is fantastic news for the Moville community, for the staff, students and parents of the school and will add to the capacity of the school. I thank Minister Norma Foley for confirming the news".